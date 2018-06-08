Sultry June days

Photographers share images of of our furred and feathered neighbours as the days shift into summer

And so summer comes to the East Kootenay …

Local photographers have captured images of our friends and neighbours around the Cranbrook area as we move into the sultry days of June.

Helga Knote photographed the osprey having a luckless yellow perch for lunch, while Gary Billmark noted another osprey taking off from the new nest as Idlewild Lake.

Stewart Wilson photographed the young birds — the ducklings, the goslings, the killdeer chicks leaving their next for the first time, and the loon family. Wilson also showed us the muskrat, and the western painted turtle to lazy from basking in the sun to snap at the damselfly flying by.

Barry Coulter was surprised by the fawn sleeping in the sun at his back door.

Almost the solstice, folks. Enjoy your summer.