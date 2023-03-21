Students in Ingrid deKlerk’s grade 4 French Immersion class at T.M. Roberts inspect one of four tables containing artifacts from the 1973 Time Capsule that was opened recently as part of T.M. Roberts Elementary School 60th Anniversary, which opened back in October, 1962.

Students gearing up for EK Heritage Fair

The East Kootenay Heritage Fair will take place at the Cranbrook History Centre in the Royal Alexandra Hall on May 12.

Presently over 300 students from 15 classes across Grades 4 – 10 in Cranbrook are busy researching their topics on some aspect of Canadian history which interests them, which could be about their family history or something of local, provincial or national significance.

Participating students come from eight local schools including ?aqumnik School, Amy Woodland Elementary, Highlands Elementary, Pinewood Elementary, T.M. Roberts Elementary, Kootenay Christian Academy, Laurie Middle School, and Mt. Baker Secondary School.

In-school Heritage Fairs will be held towards the end of April or beginning of May. Four projects from each of the 15 classes will be chosen to attend the EK Heritage Fair, where students and their projects will be judged on Friday, May 12. At an Awards Ceremony on Saturday, May 13, in the Royal Alexandra Hall a number of awards will be made including to the top three projects.

Three students will be chosen at a later date to participate in the BC Provincial Heritage Fair, which will be held in Prince George from July 2 – 5.

For more information about the EK Heritage Fair, why not check out: https://www.cranbrookhistorycentre.com/learn/heritage-fair/

Students in Ingrid deKlerk's grade 4 French Immersion class at T.M. Roberts inspect one of four tables containing artifacts from the 1973 Time Capsule that was opened recently as part of T.M. Roberts Elementary School 60th Anniversary, which opened back in October, 1962.
