Students, families and RM naturalists celebrate Elizabeth Lake

Jennifer Doll’s Grade 2/3 class at Gordon Terrace Elementary became inspired to take on a year long Action Project about Elizabeth Lake, when they watched two other classes in action from Rossland District 20, Jubilee Wetlands BioBlitz, and from an Ontario school Weed Lake Project.

The Rocky Mountain Naturalists also influenced their decision to research the creatures and plant topics of their sign project, which will be going up at Elizabeth Lake in the coming month.

The students ventured down to Elizabeth Lake each Thursday over six months to explore, observe, and hypothesize about the creatures and plants of a wetland right in their backyard.

They began researching each topic using the internet, reading books, and inviting experts into their classroom from the RMNs to gain more knowledge.

The nine topics they learned about were the Muskrat, Badger, Damselfly, Dragonfly, Garter Snake, Western Painted Turtle, Tree Swallow, Bats and Invasive Plants.

Their inspiration led them to a celebration of their learning on Thursday June, from 10-12 at Elizabeth Lake where they shared their newfound knowledge with passers by, parents, grand parents and Mrs. Henderson’s class from T.M. Roberts.

Rocky Mountain Naturalists, Marianne Nahm, Stewart Wilson, Frank Hastings and his Weed Warrior Crew, Janine and Sarina, assisted with some of the groups in sharing their Naturalist knowledge.

It turned out to be a great experience for all involved.