Student singers gather for 38th Mass Elementary School Choir

The 38th Cranbrook Elementary School Mass Choir was held Wednesday evening at Cranbrook Alliance Church, featuring dozens of singers from all of Cranbrook’s schools. The annual event heralds the beginning of the Christmas season and serves as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army, to go towards their efforts of helping everyone have a festive Christmas.

On Wednesday, $911.50 was raised.

Pictured are representatives of each school prior to the event with Major Linda Green of the Salvation Army.

Amy Woodland: Jade Federow and Breelin Fulton;

Gordon Terrace: Mia Molnar and Chailyn Stanley;

Highlands: Calissa Haine and Emily Grasdal;

Kootenay Christian Academy: Bella Atherton and Matthew Berg;

Kootenay Orchards: Autumn Ewaskow and Farrah Machl;

Pinewood: Tegan Lee and Mya Watson;

Steeples: Ashley and Sara Williams;

St. Mary’s: Alyssa Tracey and Hannah Jerke;

T. M. Roberts: Keion Sandberg and Gene Guedes.

Photo courtesy Patti Radies

Previous story
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Just Posted

League responds to Kootenay ICE rumour

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

City to apply for wildfire mitigation funding

The city is pursuing a grant opportunity to tackle wildfire mitigation in… Continue reading

Krebs named Kootenay ICE captain

Peyton Krebs has been named the 23rd captain of the ICE franchise

Groups come together to form sports council

Sports and recreation groups came together for an inaugural meeting to talk and share ideas of how to go forward.

Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up out down without permission

B.C. petition to end wolf cull submitted to province

Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Why this former B.C. junior hockey player’s league records may never be broken

On BCHL’s new all-time stats page, Shane Kuss is tops for career points and assists

Oil producers from around the world join forces and cut production again

Oil producers have been under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices

Chinese Huawei executive facing US extradition to appear in B.C. court

Arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, came as a jarring surprise to some

First ministers’ meeting likely to be most fractious, least productive for PM

For Alberta’s NDP Premier Rachel Notley, the most important issue is the crisis in the oil and gas industry

Most Read