Student singers gather for 38th Mass Elementary School Choir

The 38th Cranbrook Elementary School Mass Choir was held Wednesday evening at Cranbrook Alliance Church, featuring dozens of singers from all of Cranbrook’s schools. The annual event heralds the beginning of the Christmas season and serves as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army, to go towards their efforts of helping everyone have a festive Christmas.

On Wednesday, $911.50 was raised.

Pictured are representatives of each school prior to the event with Major Linda Green of the Salvation Army.

Amy Woodland: Jade Federow and Breelin Fulton;

Gordon Terrace: Mia Molnar and Chailyn Stanley;

Highlands: Calissa Haine and Emily Grasdal;

Kootenay Christian Academy: Bella Atherton and Matthew Berg;

Kootenay Orchards: Autumn Ewaskow and Farrah Machl;

Pinewood: Tegan Lee and Mya Watson;

Steeples: Ashley and Sara Williams;

St. Mary’s: Alyssa Tracey and Hannah Jerke;

T. M. Roberts: Keion Sandberg and Gene Guedes.

Photo courtesy Patti Radies