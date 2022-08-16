Stanley Cup makes the rounds in Cranbrook

NHL champion Bowen Byram is spending some of his summer in Cranbrook with Lord Stanley’s venerable piece of silver

Colorado Avalanche Defenceman Bowen Byram is pictured with the Stanley Cup in downtown Cranbrook, Tuesday, August 16. (Barry Coulter photo)

Byram won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche on June 26, when Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final. This week, it’s the Avalanche defenseman’s to bring the Cup to his hometown, the ninth occasion it has visited.

On Tuesday, Aug 16, Bowen Byram and the Stanley Cup will be onsite at Western Financial Place (WFP) for a photo opportunity with the general public. Western Financial Place will be using a random line-up lottery to determine line-up. Tickets are available between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at WFP and will be drawn at 12:30 p.m.

Byram himself is Cranbrook’s fifth Stanley Cup winner.

Scott Niedermayer won the Stanley Cup four times, three times with the New Jersey Devils(1995, 2000, 2003) and once with the Anaheim Ducks (2007). His brother Rob was on the Cup-winning Ducks team.

Jon Klemm won the Cup twice with the Colorado Avalanche (1996, 2001).

Brad Lukowych won the Cup twice, with the Dallas Stars (1999) and the Tamp Bay Lightning (2004).

And Bowen Byram makes it five, with the Colorado Avalanche (2022).

Steve Yzerman won the Cup three times with the Detroit Red Wings (1997, 1998, 2002). Yzerman was born in Cranbrook, but moved away as an infant. Cranbrook is not considered his hometown, nor did he bring the Cup to Cranbrook in his time.