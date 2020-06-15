St. Aidan’s Orthodox Church holding services with additional safety measures

As provincially-mandated restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to lift, that means some aspects of life are set to return to a semblance of normalcy.

However, some normal routines are still different.

For example, church services are now allowed as of the end of May, for gatherings of less than 50 people if there is a large enough space, according to the provincial government.

St. Aidan’s Orthodox Church is opening services for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday liturgies, along with Saturday evening Vespers, however, a few safety measures are being put in place.

Anyone interested in attending must register by contacting Father Andrew Applegate by phone, text or email. Attendance is limited to the first 15 people who will fill up a total of eight designated spots. Masks are mandatory and hand sanitizer is on site as attendees remain in their designated areas for the service.