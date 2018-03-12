Specialty Lane meet and greet

A chance for people to learn more about the health hub in downtown Cranbrook

On Wednesday, March 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the health practitioners based out of the Specialty Lane building located at 14a 13 Avenue S are hosting a meet and greet. Fruition Wellness, Naturopathic doctor Katelyn Mudry, and Yoga I Am That are all accepting new patients and clients and are hosting this event to inform people in the community about the health-based services they provide.

Allissa Keane, owner of Fruition Wellness and acupuncturist will be showcasing her new clinic space, an integrative health and wellness clinic that offers acupuncture, counselling and reiki. Dr. Katelyn Mudry will be available to answer questions about her services, and provide tasters of the various tinctures and natural medicines she offers.

“I like to do meet and greets because a lot of having a therapeutic relationship with a doctor or a health care provider is based on having trust in them and getting along with them well,” Mudry said. “There’s research studies that show that the better the relationship between the doctor and the patient, the better the treatment outcomes.”

Mudry said that it is beneficial for her and her potential clients if they can meet and start to form a relationship before she signs up to be their doctor.

“And hopefully they like me and I like them and we’re going to get along and that’s going to be better in the long run for their overall health,” she said.

Light snacks and drinks will be provided and attendees may also enter to win gift certificates from Nutters, Sprouts and Soulfood. Yoga I Am That will have their regularly scheduled yoga classes from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m.

