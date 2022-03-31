The JulyFest soccer tournament typically brought 60 plus teams to town. Bulletin file

Soccer tournament will not be part of JulyFest this year

As most Kimberley residents are aware, JulyFest will be returning this summer.

And while the bocce tournament is the main event, the other main event was always the huge soccer tournament, which drew 60 plus teams from across Western Canada and the U.S. Unfortunately the Kimberley Chamber has announced that the soccer tournament will not take place this year.

It’s just too late to organize it this year, Matt Lamb from the Chamber said. He says that while the soccer tournament always ran at JulyFest and under their banner for insurance purposes, it was always organized separately.

The previous organizer has stepped down.

“He built something really awesome, but without his participation, it’s just too late to do this year,” Lamb said.

However, the Chamber is open to soccer’s return for future JulyFests, if someone would be interested in taking the organizational reins.

The Kimberley Chamber will be releasing more JulyFest details, as well as launching their website by the end of next week.

