‘Smile With A Senior’ photo contest winners

1st place and People's choice award - Friendship
1st place and People’s choice award - Friendship1st place and People’s choice award - Friendship
2nd place - Omi and her Great Granddaughter2nd place - Omi and her Great Granddaughter
Honorable Mention: Bald is BeautifulHonorable Mention: Bald is Beautiful
Honorable Mention: Mom and daughter fall walkHonorable Mention: Mom and daughter fall walk
Honorable Mention: When we could get outHonorable Mention: When we could get out

Seniors in Partnership, a committee of United Way East Kootenay held a ‘Smile with a Senior’ photo contest with a $200 cash first prize and many other prizes! The photos were pre COVID and during the pandemic. We were very pleased with the variety and originality of the the photos. Our judges, Brian Clarkson and Stewart Wilson thoroughly enjoyed the pleasant but difficult job of choosing the winners.

We are looking forward to presenting another photo contest next year and asking that a short description of the story behind the photo be included.

Thank you to all of those who participated in the photo contest and we look forward to your entries next year! We will be in contact with the winners to distribute the prizes.

We would like to thank our sponsors for the generous prizes. Thanks to BC Responsible Gambling, Bridge Interior, Kootenay Columbia Home Medical Equipment, Shoppers Drug Mart and Save On Foods. Without this local support events such as this could not take place!

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mount Baker music students named finalists in CBC Music Class Challenge

Just Posted

1st place and People's choice award - Friendship
‘Smile With A Senior’ photo contest winners

Seniors in Partnership, a committee of United Way East Kootenay, held a ‘Smile with a Senior’ photo contest with a $200 cash first prize and many other prizes

Mount Baker’s music students are finalists in the CBC Music Class Competition for their jazz rendition of K-OS’ ‘Crabbuckit’. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: David Menning, Chase Currie and Erin Adams. Pictured in the back row, left to right are: Rachel Cleland, Ashlyn Patterson, Beth Gartside, Layla Gross, Jacob Berry, Austin Dolan, Issac Grasdal, Naomi Hall, Blaise Edmonstone and Cyndel Fisk. (Submitted file)
Mount Baker music students named finalists in CBC Music Class Challenge

The jazz rendition of ‘Crabbuckit’ by K-OS has garnered national attention

Smoke billows from the Cranbrook Hotel Thursday, Dec. 10. (Trevor Crawley photo)
UPDATED: No injuries reported as Cranbrook Hotel catches fire

Firefighters were on the scene Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10

Dr. James Heilman is an emergency physician at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. (File Photo)
Now is the time to double down on collective efforts, says Cranbrook doctor

Even with Christmas upon us, we must not give in to complacency of pandemic fatigue, doctor says

A proposed homeless shelter, on the same property as the Community Connection Society of B.C., will feature 39 beds for men and 10 for women, separated by a dining room and separate washrooms. The proposal is a partnership between property owner Terry Segarty and BC Housing.
Funds from previous homeless shelter project are available for new Cranbrook shelter

The $224,486 raised for former Salvation Army shelter are being held by Community Foundation

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry denies ‘constant condescension’ to faith community

‘It’s not condescension, it’s gratitude,’ Health Minister Dix tells Surrey Reverend Dyck

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
‘Respond with empathy’: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy

Work needs to start now, UBC professor says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Most Read