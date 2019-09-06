The Cranbrook Public Library has community Sharing Libraries and Pantries that can be purchased for $25 and decorated. Materials were generously donated by Cranbrook Glass and Home Hardware, while prizes for decorating are also up for grabs. Left to right: Paul Blais, Meals/Shelter 365 Cranbrook, Gerry Frederick, Dylan Torgerson, Home Hardware, Shellie Hollister and Heather Hathaway, Cranbrook Public Library.

Sharing Libraries with food pantry option now available

Cranbrook Public Library has partnered with donors to offer sharnig library, food pantry

The Cranbrook Public Library has partnered up with local organizations and benefactors to create a network of 80 community libraries, which will soon feature non-perishable food items.

The network, known as the Little Sharing Libraries, are small cabinets to store books or non-perishable food items that can be purchased for $25 at the library.

Materials have been donated by Home Hardware and Cranbrook Glass have stepped up to sponsor the project. Paul Blais, with Meals/Shelter 365 Cranbrook, is adding a shelf for people to donate, store and take non-perishable food items.

The kits have been distributed through two workshops that have been held earlier this summer, with one more on the way on Oct. 5. While much of the materials are donated, there is a $25 fee, and kits can come assembled or unassembled.

The library his hold a decorating contest for the kits, and people can submit their entries for the chance to win prizes donated by Bridge Interiors, Jeannie Argatoff, and more.

To sign up for the workshops, contact Shellie at 250-426-4063 or email shollister@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca.

It happened this week in 1912

