Seniors in Partnership presents “Smile with a Senior photo contest”

This season spend some time with your favourite senior. Capture the moments on camera. Send us your best pictures celebrating seniors. They can be silly or serious, sappy or sexy.

You could win $200 for the best picture, $100 for second place, or assorted prizes for the most popular picture and random selections.

Send in up to three of your favourite pictures. In sending us your photos, you must consent to Seniors-in-Partnership using your pictures for promotional purposes. Any photo may be used on the Cranbrook Age Friendly website, social media, and/or submitted to local newspapers.

All entries will be eligible to win.

The photos will be judged by a panel of local photographers, based on creativity, character, and composition, as well as prizes for people’s choice (on-line voting).

The contest runs until November 30, followed by voting and judging in December.

To submit an entry, or to vote for your favourite “Smile with a Senior” go to https://pollunit.com/polls/smilewithasenior

“Covid 19 has been especially hard on seniors. Help stop the isolation. Connect safely with seniors,” urges Charlene Sperling, Seniors Navigator for Seniors in Partnership.

Seniors in Partnership is an autonomous standing committee of the United Way East Kootenay, promoting independence and quality of life for our seniors