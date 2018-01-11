Selkirk College 50th anniversary creates legacy for students

Selkirk College Advancement Coordinator Stephanie Gobin (left) and Selkirk College President Angus Graeme (right) give thumbs-up to those who helped support the creation of the 50th Anniversary Legacy Award which has created a $60,000 endowment that will be used to create scholarships and bursaries for students in perpetuity. (Selkirk College)

CASTLEGAR – Reminiscing and reflecting on 50 inspiring years of post-secondary education at Selkirk College has resulted in a gift for future generations of learners.

Selkirk College officially wrapped up its golden anniversary celebrations in November at Gala 2017 where the 50th Anniversary Legacy Award reached the target of creating a $50,000 endowment for future scholarships and bursaries. Selkirk College first opened its doors to learners in the 1966-1967 academic year when post-secondary arrived to Castlegar.

“With continued support from the community, the Legacy Award was pushed over our fundraising goal at this year’s Gala,” says Selkirk College Advancement Coordinator Stephanie Gobin. “This is another great example of how our region helps invest in students who are pursuing the education that will help them become important contributors in the future.”

The Legacy Award was launched in February 2016 at the annual Bursary Tea at Nelson’s Tenth Street Campus with a $10,000 contribution that was made possible from funds raised at Gala 2015. Over the next two years, the fund grew thanks to a number of different initiatives and contributions.

This past Spring, the release of the commemorative coffee table book Journeys Taken: Selkirk College – The First 50 Years helped push the totals upward with all proceeds from sales going towards the Legacy Award. With almost $11,000 raised at this year’s Gala 2017, the Legacy Award currently sits at just over $60,000.

“During our anniversary year, it was important to remind people of the vital financial assistance our students realize through scholarships and bursaries,” says Gobin. “Even though Selkirk College provides affordable access to post-secondary, the cost of an education is daunting for those committed to reaching their educational goals. This latest addition to our awards will help students for decades to come.”

Set up as an endowment, the 50th Anniversary Legacy Award will generate an annual average of $2,000 of interest in perpetuity that will then be used for dispersal. There will be both a scholarship (academic achievement) and bursary (needs-based) provided to students who successfully apply. Selkirk College hands out a total of more than $400,000 annually in scholarships and bursaries. There are hundreds of financial awards available to students in all programs which are created by individuals, businesses, government and Selkirk College itself.

“Providing the gift of education is something our region has believed in since Selkirk College first opened its doors in the late-1960s,” says Gobin. “We are so grateful to all those who continue to see scholarships and bursaries as a foundation for inspiring educational opportunities. Students feel the support from the community and it helps motivate them to succeed.”

Copies of Journeys Taken: Selkirk College – The First 50 Years are still available for $30 each and all proceeds will continue to be added to the Legacy Award.

You can find out more information about how to support Selkirk College through scholarships and bursaries at selkirk.ca/fundraising.