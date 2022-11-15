Seeking nominations for Community Volunteer award

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies Invites Nominations for the 2022 Knights of Pythias Community Volunteer Award

On the National Day of Philanthropy (nov. 15), the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) announced it was seeking nominations for the 2022 Knights of Pythias Community Volunteer Award.

“This award recognizes an unsung hero who volunteers their time and energy in a quiet, dedicated, and selfless manner, making a positive impact in Cranbrook and the surrounding area,” the Foundation said in a release. Nominations are open from November 15 to November 24 and can be submitted quickly and easily via this link: https://forms.gle/AobUYPWNavAEgd9aA.

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies will announce the 2022 recipient on Giving Tuesday, November 29. The recipient will have the opportunity to direct $750 to a local CRA-registered charity/qualified donee of their choice.

Jim Nicol received the 2021 Knights of Pythias Community Volunteer Award, in recognition of his leadership, dedication, and many volunteer contributions to the Cranbrook Community Forest Society. Jim designated his charitable contribution to the Cranbrook Community Forest Society.

CFKR is honoured to steward the Knights of Pythias endowment fund, which includes the direction to recognize a community volunteer on an annual basis, including a donation to the recipient’s charity of choice.

Previous award winners of the formerly-named “Sustainable Community Builder Award” include Gord Johnston in 2015, recognizing his work with the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity, Robert Williams in 2016, celebrating his many contributions to ʔaq’am and the Ktunaxa Nation, Jean-Ann Debreceni in 2018, for her many years of service with the East Kootenay Community Credit Union Board, Cranbrook Community Theatre, Cranbrook Garden Club, Key City Theatre, and Fort Steele Heritage Town, and Colin Campbell in 2020, posthumously awarded, in recognition of his significant community contributions through Rotary, the Masons, and various community projects.

For more information, please contact Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director, by phone (250-426-1119) or email (Lynnette.Wray@CFKRockies.ca).