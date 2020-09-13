School year begins with safety measures

To mark the start of the new school year — under these exceptional circumstances — students Nicola Chaney (left) and Dylynn Couttie made sure the iconic iron bear outside Mount Baker Secondary School was safe, in compliance with safety measures, and setting a good example for all of Cranbrook. The mask, placed Friday afternoon, September 11, reads “Grad 2021,” and the Townsman wishes all students, teachers and staff at MBSS and School District 5 a safe, fulfilling and prosperous school year. (Barry Coulter photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map