School year begins with safety measures

To mark the start of the new school year — under these exceptional circumstances — students Nicola Chaney (left) and Dylynn Couttie made sure the iconic iron bear outside Mount Baker Secondary School was safe, in compliance with safety measures, and setting a good example for all of Cranbrook. The mask, placed Friday afternoon, September 11, reads “Grad 2021,” and the Townsman wishes all students, teachers and staff at MBSS and School District 5 a safe, fulfilling and prosperous school year. (Barry Coulter photo)



