Save-On-Foods donates $1440 to Cranbrook Food Bank

Cranbrook Save-On-Foods manager Ted Murrell (left) presents Cranbrook Food Bank manager Gerry Oviatt with a cheque for $1440 on Wednesday, July 3. Save-On-Foods across the country joined together to help raise funds for Western Canadian food banks through their “Share it Forward” program, donating 50 per cent of net proceeds from all Western Family products sold in the week of June 13 to 19.

Cranbrook Scuba Dive Club forms, cleans bottom of Jim Smith Lake

