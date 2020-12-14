Santa’s coming to town – annual Christmas Eve tour of Cranbrook confirmed

The office of Dr. Bonnie Henry has approved Santa’s safety for the annual tour of Cranbrook

The City of Cranbrook has confirmed that the annual Christmas Eve tour with Santa will take place this year, after having received approval from Victoria on Monday. (Submitted file)

The City of Cranbrook has confirmed that Santa’s annual Christmas Eve tour of Cranbrook will take place this year, after having received approval from Victoria on Monday.

Approval has been given at the highest levels in Victoria and for the past several weeks, staff has been working closely with the office of Dr. Bonnie Henry to ensure Santa’s tour is done safely, the City said in a press release.

Dr. Henry has said that although Santa is “most likely immune to COVID-19” it is still important that he and his team remain healthy.

The City says that this year, Santa will not be able to accept any kind of offerings of holiday treats from the public.

“Kids – young and old – are also asked to please respect the physical distancing guidelines when you’re outside greeting him as he comes through your neighbourhood,” said the City. “Please do not approach the sleigh.”

READ MORE: Connect Church to host reverse Christmas parade

READ MORE: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

The tour of Cranbrook will begin on Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, at 4 p.m. Santa will be escorted by members of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services. The schedule is subject to change and is an estimate of the times that Santa will be in each neighbourhood. You can track Santa’s tour through town on the Cranbrook Professional Firefighter’s Facebook page.

“Every effort will be made to have Santa visit as many areas of the community as possible on Christmas Eve,” said the City.

The schedule is as follows:

4:00-5:00 Steeples School and Park Royal area

5:00-6:00 Fire Hall and Highlands School area

6:00-7:00 Kinsmen Park and Kootenay Orchards School area

7:00-8:00 11th Ave – 14th Ave, Gordon Terrace, Parkland School and T.M. Roberts School area

8:00-9:00 Gyro and Rotary Park areas

9:00-9:30 Slater Road and Echo Field Road areas



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.