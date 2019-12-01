Santa Claus Parade capped off with Fireworks, Winter Block Party

A fireworks display closed out the annual Santa Claus Parade through downtown Cranbrook, Saturday, Nov.30.

Organized by JCI Kootenay, the parade adjusted its route this year to coincide with the City of Cranbrook’s Winter Block Party, a special two-day event (running through Sunday) featuring over 80 local vendors including farmers, food producers and artisans on site offering their products and services.

Above: Pat Hall captured the image of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus enjoying the fireworks, courtesy of Emerald City Fireworks out of Kamloops, following the parade which finish up at Western Financial Place after the procession down Baker Street. Below: Some of the parade’s participants just prior to setting off, and inside Western Financial Place for the inaugural Winter Block Party (Barry Coulter photos).

A huge crowd lined Baker Street from 8th Avenue right down past Baker Park for the event.

 

