Sandor’s Tree of Lights shines brightly

In celebration of Frank Sandor’s retirement from the rental business, Sandor Rentals has gone all-out with a holiday display, setting up a 150-foot Christmas tree light setup. The display took a week to install and uses thousands of lights. There is a contest open for those 16 years old and younger to guess the exact number of lights on the display, with $500 going towards the person with the closest guess, among other prizes. Mike Turner photo.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.