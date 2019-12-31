Sandor’s Tree of Lights shines brightly

In celebration of Frank Sandor’s retirement from the rental business, Sandor Rentals has gone all-out with a holiday display, setting up a 150-foot Christmas tree light setup. The display took a week to install and uses thousands of lights. There is a contest open for those 16 years old and younger to guess the exact number of lights on the display, with $500 going towards the person with the closest guess, among other prizes. Mike Turner photo.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map