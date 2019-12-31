Sandor’s Tree of Lights shines brightly

In celebration of Frank Sandor’s retirement from the rental business, Sandor Rentals has gone all-out with a holiday display, setting up a 150-foot Christmas tree light setup. The display took a week to install and uses thousands of lights. There is a contest open for those 16 years old and younger to guess the exact number of lights on the display, with $500 going towards the person with the closest guess, among other prizes. Mike Turner photo.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Sandor’s Tree of Lights shines brightly

In celebration of Frank Sandor’s retirement from the rental business, Sandor Rentals… Continue reading

B.C. minister: Trudeau-Trump relations haven’t impacted Columbia River Treaty talks

Katrine Conroy says progress has been made despite squabbling leaders

Fundraising campaign to help with treatment for dog in hit-and-run

A Cranbrook woman is asking for help after her dog was severely… Continue reading

‘Anything Goes’ sets sail at Key City Theatre

The ship is on the seas, and you can be part of… Continue reading

Provincial funding to help communities affected by forestry challenges

Jaffray to receive $75,000 for transition and support programs for workers affected by industry woes

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Possible poaching of bear cub investigated in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Most Read