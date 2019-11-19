Sheila Martine (left) was crowned Sam Steele Princess, while Faith McWhirter (right) was crowned Sam Steele Sweetheart during the Sam Steele Pageant last June. Barry Coulter photo.

Sam Steele Sweethearts program accepting applications

A longstanding Cranbrook youth ambassador program is encouraging interested youth to apply

Applications are now being accepted for a long-standing youth leadership program in Cranbrook.

Young women attending Grade 10-11 in Cranbrook are eligible to get involved with the 2020 Sweetheart Youth Ambassador Program, which will run from January to June for it’s 55th edition.

“We provide training in everything from public speaking and resume writing to interview skills and budgeting,” said Coordinator Karin Penner. “We are also big on being part of the community. From rolling up our sleeves with the kids at the Children’s Festival to raising money for our charity of choice, we have a lot of fun volunteering with our youth ambassador team in the community.”

Along with the self-development and leadership training that candidates receive, there is also opportunity to participate in the annual Sam Steele Days Pageant and become an official youth ambassador for the City of Cranbrook.

At the pageant, candidates demonstrate their special talents, deliver a speech of their own composition and showcase their specially-designed period dresses. At the end of the event, awards are announced and a a Sam Steele Princess and Sweetheart are crowned.

This year, Faith McWhirter was named Sam Steele Sweetheart, while Sheila Martine was named Sam Steele Princess.

READ: Cranbrook names 2019-2020 Youth Ambassadors

Each year, a $500 scholarship is awarded to both the Sam Steele Sweetheart and Princess, while a $500 scholarship is awarded for community awareness and $250 scholarship for talent.

“We recognize some people may not be aware of the program, or may have questions about it if their daughter is interested in applying. To help provide more detailed information we will be hosting an Information Night and we encourage potential candidates and parents to join us,” said Penner.

An information night will be held at the Heritage in on Monday, Nov. 25th at 7 p.m.

Interested candidates must apply by Wednesday, Dec. 4th at 5 p.m.

For an application form and further information visit the Sam Steele Sweetheart website.


