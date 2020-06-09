Salvation Army Thrift Store to reopen this week

The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Cranbrook is set to reopen this week, after weeks of being closed due to directives issued in response to COVID-19.

Doors will officially open to the public on Friday, June 12, at 533 Slater Rd. NW, according to an update from the Salvation Army.

The opening will be in full compliance with health directives issued by the federal government and the provincial health authority.

“We are excited to get back to business,” says Major Ginny Kristensen. “At the same time, we want to ensure we are doing our part to keep our staff and the community safe. So things may look a bit different in terms of the service delivery, but the same open and hospitable experience will be made available to all.”

The Salvation Army is taking precautionary measures at all levels to protect donors, customers and employees in their interactions with each other and donated items. Those measures include include enhanced daily cleaning procedures, increased sanitation of commonly touched surfaces, installation of hand sanitizer stations, and protective equipment for staff.

“As a result of the pandemic, the need for affordable clothing and household items will be very high in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” says Kristensen. “During these scary and unpredictable times, we’ve remained committed to helping individuals and families in our community and we hope people will return to our store so we can continue that work.”

Funds from the Thrift Store operations support local programs and services, such as community meal programs, emergency food hampers, school lunch programs and camps, and other emergency services.


