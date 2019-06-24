Runners hit the streets for Special Olympics

Cranbrook RCMP teamed up with Cranbrook Safeway on Saturday, June 22, for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of the Special Olympics. Starting at Safeway, participants set off down Baker Street, up 8th Avenue South, east along 2nd Street and back down 13th Avenue to Safeway. At the same time, Canada Safeway hosted a food fair, in support of Special Olympics Canada, treating customers to a number of food kiosks throughout the store, along with a barbeque outside. All funds raised went to Special Olympics. Every year Law Enforcement Torch Runs are held in more than 51 countries around the world to support Special Olympics and raises awareness to the program. The funds raised help with high quality training and competition for the over 4800 registered athletes in British Columbia. Barry Coulter photo