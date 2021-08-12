Rotary Club supports Fisher Peak Performing Artists with volunteer T-shirts

Pictured (at top): Fisher Peak Performing Arts Society directors Marnée Bellevance and Maureen Frank, and Cranbrook Rotary Club Membership director Bill Bennett, at Summer Sounds in Rotary Park, Saturday, August 7. Photos by Murray Hayward and Townsman Staff.

The Cranbrook Rotary Club is helping the Fisher Peak Performing Arts Society put on the best Summer Sounds Concert Series in Rotary Park this summer, with a gift to make sure the volunteers who make the event a success are recognized — and recognizable.

Every Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) volunteer receives a free T-shirt to clearly identify them to the public when acting as part of the team during a program like Summer Sounds and ‘PEAK’ Music Festival. It’s also a way to thank them for contributing their time and skills and a memento of their experience.

This year Cranbrook Rotary Club took care of the cost of all the FPPAS volunteer T-shirts as it marks its 100th year as a volunteer organization itself. At the Summer Sounds concert in Rotary Park August 7th, Rotarian Bill Bennett, wearing one of the new FPPAS Volunteer T shirts, said that Cranbrook Rotary Club began in 1922 and that Rotary members understand the importance of looking after those who step up to be involved in a community program or project.

Volunteers are the heart of every community. To become involved with FPPAS go to https://www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com/volunteer and to join Cranbrook Rotary Club contact Bill Bennett through their Club Page https://district5080.org/clubinfo/cranbrook