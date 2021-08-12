Rotary Club supports Fisher Peak Performing Artists with volunteer T-shirts

The Cranbrook Rotary Club is helping the Fisher Peak Performing Arts Society put on the best Summer Sounds Concert Series in Rotary Park this summer, with a gift to make sure the volunteers who make the event a success are recognized — and recognizable.
Every Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) volunteer receives a free T-shirt to clearly identify them to the public when acting as part of the team during a program like Summer Sounds and ‘PEAK’ Music Festival. It’s also a way to thank them for contributing their time and skills and a memento of their experience.
This year Cranbrook Rotary Club took care of the cost of all the FPPAS volunteer T-shirts as it marks its 100th year as a volunteer organization itself. At the Summer Sounds concert in Rotary Park August 7th, Rotarian Bill Bennett, wearing one of the new FPPAS Volunteer T shirts, said that Cranbrook Rotary Club began in 1922 and that Rotary members understand the importance of looking after those who step up to be involved in a community program or project.
Volunteers are the heart of every community. To become involved with FPPAS go to https://www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com/volunteer and to join Cranbrook Rotary Club contact Bill Bennett through their Club Page https://district5080.org/clubinfo/cranbrook