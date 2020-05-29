Rotarians at work at Fred Scott Villas

John Zimmer and Mary Burke hard at work at the Scott Villa. Photo contributed

Members of the Cranbrook Rotary Club, along with some key community volunteers, recently completed a renovation at one of the suites at the Fred Scott (Rotary) Villa.

Upgrades included new flooring, gyprock and paint, a completely refurbished bathroom with a walk in shower, and new appliances.

The Fred Scott Villa has been providing independent living for low income seniors for over 40 years and is another example of the Rotary commitment to making our community a better place to live for everyone.

In addition to the renovations, funding to bring meals and cotton masks to the tenants of the Rotary Scott Villa to support them during the Covid crisis has been provided by a generous grant from the EK United Way.

The meals are being purchased from Soul Food and the Hideout and the masks are being purchased from the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary Hospital Gift Shop.

Next up at the Villa is ongoing renovation of suites, replacement of the roof and upgrades to sidewalks to improve access for residents and guests.