ReMax Blue Sky spreads kindness, joy through letters from kids

It’s safe to say that 2020 has been a hard year for so many people. ReMax Blue Sky Realty in Cranbrook recognizes this, and wanted to share a little bit of holiday cheer by spreading the word through acts of kindness.

Deda Pliska, realtor with ReMax, explained that they put out the call for Cranbrook kids of all ages to write in about acts of kindness that they have performed or witnessed this year.

“This year has seen a lot of hardships, a lot of sadness. You know, it’s been a crazy year,” Pliska said. “We wanted to give back to the community so we asked for children of all ages to submit letters explaining acts of kindness that they have done, or seen. In return, they get to pick out a gift.”

She adds that there has been a tremendous response, and the joy is palpable. The letters are shared in the front window of their office on Baker Street.

“We’ve had so many submissions, the response has been fantastic,” Pliska said. “We put all of the letters up in our window and it’s so nice to see people stop and read them. You can see a smile come across their face as they read the letters and it’s very heartwarming.”

The giveaway will be wrapping up shortly, as the office closes for the holidays on December 24th, but Pliksa says they encourage submissions up until the 23rd.

READ MORE: Two lost kids find their way home thanks to Salvador Ready Mix driver

So, if you’re in need of a smile or some cheer, head down to Baker street and feel free to read the letters posted in the window.

Here are a few examples of the acts of kindness that local kids have done this year.

“I shared my donut with Bo and gave him bear bear to sleep with last night.” – Luke

“My name is Madison. I am two years old. I am a very kind little girl. I like to clean my room and toys to help my mom and dad. I like to give lots of hugs and kisses to my family, and cuddles! That is what I do to be kind. If someone is sad I give them a big bear hug.” – Madison

“My random act of kindness was when I helped a friend. She was playing by herself so I asked her to play with me so she wasn’t by herself.” – Gracie

“For my act of kindness I went shopping with my mom for gifts to take to Joseph Creek seniors home. This year we were not allowed to take the gifts in person so we had to drop them off early so we could be sure they did not have any germs. I hope they like their Christmas gifts.” – Emily

“I am a helpful little brother. I am kind to my sister and brothers. I help my mom and dad. I look after chickens and gather eggs for cooking. I am kind and gentle to all my animals.” – Linken



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.