Region’s projects promote increased well-being

Youth will be able to access peer-support and health and well-being activities through programs supported by Columbia Basin Trust Social Grants.

Columbia Basin Trust is putting up nearly $680,000 for children’s development programs and social service organizations in the Kootenays

CBT announced Tuesday, January 14, that 31 programs that aim to improve quality of life in the Columbia Basin,are receiving the funding from Columbia Basin Trust’s Social Grants program.

“Alongside many community organizations in the region, the Trust is dedicated to helping all people in the Basin meet their needs and access the resources that will help them address challenges and thrive in their communities,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Columbia Basin Trust Executive Director, Delivery of Benefits. “These projects will boost the well-being of a wide range of people by addressing a variety of social issues and opportunities.”

ANKORS (Aids Network, Kootenay Outreach and Support Society), a region-wide organization that promotes health and wellness as they relate to substance use, sexual health, mental health and LGBTQ2+ issues within educational settings across the Columbia Basin, received a grant of $60,000.

In Cranbrook, the Summit Community Services Society offers a free counselling and support program for men dealing with issues like trauma, depression or substance abuse. It will specifically help them deal with five emotions: anger, happiness, sadness, fear and shame. The Society will receive a grant of $15,000 to help with this work.

“Our community faces constant demand for supports for men, and yet these supports are lacking,” said Heather Rennebohm, Executive Director. “This program will ensure that assistance for men who are facing and want to overcome challenges is easily accessible in the community in a secure surrounding.”

Community Connections Society of Southeast BC, also headquartered in Cranbrook, is getting $4,950 for its Lunches for Less program, which uses food from the Cranbrook Food Recovery program and fresh produce from an onsite garden to improve food security for under-resourced pregnant women and families in the Bellies to Babies program.

A full list of projects funded, the amounts they received, and the work they do, can be found at Columbia Basin Trust’s website: https://ourtrust.org/projects-promote-increased-well-being/