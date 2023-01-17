Recovery Fund application process open to support pandemic recovery

The Community Services Recovery Fund (CSRF) application process is now open, with applications due by February 21, 2023

The Community Services Recovery Fund (CSRF) application process is now open, with applications due by February 21, 2023.

A press release from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR), which is administering the fund in the East Kootenay, says “the Community Services Recovery Fund is an historic, one-time investment of $400 million from the Government of Canada to support Community Service Organizations, including charities, non-profits, and Indigenous Governing Bodies, as they strive to adapt, modernize, and build resiliency within their organizations, through the pandemic recovery and beyond.”

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) isadministering the Community Services Recovery Fund in Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie, Cranbrook, Golden, and the surrounding rural areas. CFKR is one of the many community foundations across Canada, which are administering this program, working alongside the Canadian Red Cross and United Way Centraide Canada to manage the application process.

“The Community Services Recovery Fund offers support to charities, non-profits, and Indigenous governing bodies in the East Kootenay Region,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these organizations have stood up for and supported our communities. We will be forever grateful for their efforts.

“Now, through this Fund, the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies can support projects that invest in the internal systems and processes of these community service organizations, making them more resilient for the future.”

Community Service Organizations that are interested in applying are encouraged to visit the Community Services Recovery Fund website https://communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca/, which includes helpful resources such as an interactive quiz regarding potential projects, an applicant guide, and a recording of the “How to Apply” webinar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCc2Z0dLmQA.