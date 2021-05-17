The Regional District of East Kootenay is looking for nominations for electoral area volunteers of the year

The Regional District of East Kootenay is looking for nominations for electoral area volunteers of the year

RDEK seeks nominations for volunteer of the year

Volunteers are the heart of the RDEK’s rural communities. If you know an outstanding volunteer in one of the rural areas in the region, the RDEK encourages you to nominate them for the 2021 Electoral Area Volunteer of the Year award.

Nomination forms are now available and, as it has in past years, the Regional District will be honouring one outstanding volunteer or couple from each of its six Electoral Areas.

“Recognizing the amazing volunteers of the RDEK is a real honour” explains RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “Volunteers play a vital role in our communities, they make this region a truly amazing place.”

Nominees must be a resident of an Electoral Area and make voluntary contributions to the spirit, culture or people of the community.

“In previous years, our online nomination forms received a very positive response, in light of this there is an online option again this year. For those who don’t have access to a computer, hard copies of the nomination forms are also available,” adds Gay.

Nomination forms can be filled out on engage.rdek.bc.ca and can also be picked up at the Cranbrook and Columbia Valley RDEK offices.

Previous story
Couple share their story to bring more visibility to dementia
Next story
Science Fair Fun Run Goes Virtual as Sweatin’ for Science

Just Posted

The East Kootenay SPCA received over $700 as part of grant funding from the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. Photo submitted.
Grant funding awarded to regional community projects and causes

Thousands of dollars have been granted out to regional communities through the… Continue reading

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP encourage use of online crime reporting tool after rise in local thefts

“If we don’t know about it, we can’t investigate”: Cranbrook RCMP

BC Wildfire Service personal put out a suspected human-caused fire near Horseshoe Lake. (Photo courtesy Jaime Vienneau)
Small wildfires near Cranbrook are under control or out, but risk still high

The small Hidden Valley wildfire southeast of Cranbrook which started Sunday is… Continue reading

Columbia Valley RCMP say there was one fatality in a single vehicle accident Friday. (File photo)
Traffic fatality reported near Fairmont, Friday May 14

Columbia Valley RCMP are reporting a traffic fatality on Friday, May 14,… Continue reading

x
Only ten WIHL players ever made ‘The Show’

Six of those were from Kimberley/Cranbrook

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Social media run-up includes Dianne Watts endorsement

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read