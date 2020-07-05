James Young of Naramata and his bearded collie Loki have some fun at the Skaha Kennel Club dog show in Summerland in 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Black Press)

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

This time of year is known as the dog days of summer.

For thousands of years, people and dogs have enjoyed a close friendship. To celebrate this friendship, here are a few questions about dogs.

How many can you answer?


James Young of Naramata grooms Loki, Dog of Miracles, a bearded collie, during a show in Summerland in 2019. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

