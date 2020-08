Military Ames coordinator Cindy Postnikoff is also doing the good work of Quilts of Valour in the East Kootenay. Her goal is to get a hand made quilt to every veteran in the area.

The latest recipient is Tim Park.

“It was an honour and a privilege to present Tim Park with this beautiful Quilt of Valour,” Postnikoff said. “Tim served 20 years in the Royal Canadian Navy. A big thank you to Tanis Rye and the North Star Quilters who made and donated this beautiful quilt!”