Public invited to grand re-opening event at Studio Stage Door

Cranbrook Community Theatre is hosting and open house Nov. 27 to mark completed renovations at the Studio Stage Door.

One of Cranbrook’s most important heritage buildings is fully rejuvenated, and the public is invited to come check it out and an event top commemorate the milestone.

Cranbrook Community Theatre Society (CCT) has successfully completed a major theatre renovation within the Stage Door and a remarkable upgrade to the theatre’s technical equipment.

The ‘Come & Go’ event to celebrate will take place Saturday November 27, 2021, starting at 11 am until 2 pm at The Studio Stage Door, 11 11th Avenue South in Cranbrook, BC.

Current Provincial Public Health Orders for this region will be observed. To participate, a full Covid vaccination is required, and masks will be worn while indoors. A seated section, where masks can be removed to enjoy coffee/tea and cake, will be provided. CCT appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the attendees.

The ‘Theatre Proper Project’ was developed over a period of two years and became successfully funded in early 2021 through the Province of British Columbia’s Unique Heritage Infrastructure Stream.

“We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development,” said CCT President, Peter Schalk.

A significant funding contribution was also made by the Regional District of East Kootenay along with the time and help from many volunteers.

The ‘Technical Advantage Project’ was inspired by the challenges faced by all performing arts and educational presenters resulting from the pandemic. The Columbia Basin Trust collaborated with CCT to fund the project through a Non-Profit Tech grant. Key outcomes of this project are identified as, increased capacity, improved accessibility, improved quality, and venue relevancy.Events and presentations held at the Stage Door by Cranbrook Community Theatre and other community users will no longer be limited to the venue’s 83 seats as a direct result of the additional new and upgraded technical equipment to support quality live and recorded streaming.

The projects involved the services and skills of multiple local contractors. Products and equipment were sourced through local businesses.

Since 1974, CCT members, volunteers, and funding partners have invested just shy of one million dollars into the care and maintenance of the Studio Stage Door heritage building, benefitting all citizens of the City of Cranbrook.

For more information contact crancommtheatre@gmail.com or 250-426-2490, or go to www.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com