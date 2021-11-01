Provincial gaming grants support East Kootenay sports, arts and culture

The province of British Columbia recently announced the recipients of their annual gaming grants. A total of $18.2 million will be dispersed to arts and cultural programming around the province, and a further $24.9 million to sporting organizations.
“Activities that engage people of all ages to play sports, enjoy arts programs and celebrate cultural festivities are at the heart of B.C.’s thriving and resilient communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Community Gaming Grants continue to provide critical funding for these community-based programs that support British Columbians and help them make strong community connections.”
The following are local recipients of this year’s gaming grants.
Kimberley
Kimberley Minor Hockey $23,500
Kimberley Gymnastics Society $28,600
Kimberley Curling Club $18,000
Kimberley Skating Club $14,000
Kimberley Alpine Team $$28,000
Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 $14,000
Cranbrook
Cranbrook Amateur Swim Association $18,000
Cranbrook Bandits Baseball Club $$6,000
Cranbrook Curling club $15,000
Cranbrook Lacrosse Association $6,720
Cranbrook Minor Ball $30,000
Cranbrook Minor Hockey $60,000
Cranbrook Skating club $20,000
East Kootenay Volleyball club $13,500
Key City Gymnastics $$55,400
Cranbrook and District Arts Council $16,500
Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Foundation $43,900
Cranbrook Community Theatre $10,000
Symphony of the Kootenays $19,200
Fernie
Fernie and District Historical Society $10,000
Fernie Alpine Ski team $30,000