Provincial gaming grants support East Kootenay sports, arts and culture

The province of British Columbia recently announced the recipients of their annual gaming grants. A total of $18.2 million will be dispersed to arts and cultural programming around the province, and a further $24.9 million to sporting organizations.

“Activities that engage people of all ages to play sports, enjoy arts programs and celebrate cultural festivities are at the heart of B.C.’s thriving and resilient communities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Community Gaming Grants continue to provide critical funding for these community-based programs that support British Columbians and help them make strong community connections.”

The following are local recipients of this year’s gaming grants.

Kimberley

Kimberley Minor Hockey $23,500

Kimberley Gymnastics Society $28,600

Kimberley Curling Club $18,000

Kimberley Skating Club $14,000

Kimberley Alpine Team $$28,000

Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 $14,000

Cranbrook

Cranbrook Amateur Swim Association $18,000

Cranbrook Bandits Baseball Club $$6,000

Cranbrook Curling club $15,000

Cranbrook Lacrosse Association $6,720

Cranbrook Minor Ball $30,000

Cranbrook Minor Hockey $60,000

Cranbrook Skating club $20,000

East Kootenay Volleyball club $13,500

Key City Gymnastics $$55,400

Cranbrook and District Arts Council $16,500

Cranbrook Archives, Museum and Landmark Foundation $43,900

Cranbrook Community Theatre $10,000

Symphony of the Kootenays $19,200

Fernie

Fernie and District Historical Society $10,000

Fernie Alpine Ski team $30,000