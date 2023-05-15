Projects capture local history at EK Heritage Fair

This year’s East Kootenay Heritage Fair took place in the Royal Alexandra Hall at the Cranbrook History Centre this past weekend. There were more than
50 projects on display involving the top four projects from each of the participating classes from Amy Woodland Elementary, Highlands Elementary, Pinewood Elementary, TM Roberts Elementary, Laurie Middle School, Mt. Baker Secondary School, Kootenay Christian Academy, and ?aqamnik School. Students were judged by three different judges on Friday. On Saturday morning there was an Open House before the Awards Ceremony during which the top 5 projects were announced. Interestingly, all of the top 5 projects involved students, who chose to work on their own.
The EK Heritage Fair Committee appreciates the support of all of the schools who participated in this year’s fair, as well as the students, their teachers, and families for their support while they worked on their projects about some aspect of family, local, provincial, national or international history or heritage related to Canada. The quality of projects was outstanding this year and all students are to be congratulated for their efforts.
Thanks also to the many sponsors who supported this year’s East Kootenay Heritage Fair.
Below are pictured the award winners from the Heritage Fair. The winners of the Simon Fraser University Dept. of History Community Heritage Award, Chenae Osborne and Elijah Lezard (?aqamnik School) for Ktunaxa Medicinal Herbs and Plants, and Alex Joe and Tayden Warden – (?aqamnik School) – Traditional Ktunaxa Herbs and Plants and their Medicinal Uses, were unable to attend.