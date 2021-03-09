Please treat trails carefully until they’re dry

The Cranbrook Community Forest Society and the Wildhorse Cycling Club is requesting that users proceed with caution as the trails dry out throughout the spring. Photos courtesy Jen Siemens

Spring has arrived and we are grateful to have some areas in the Cranbrook Community Forest that dry out early in the season.

Please ride on dirt trails, not mud trails.

There may be signage requesting you do not bike in muddy sections of trail to prevent destruction and erosion of the trail; or there may be unmarked muddy areas where you need to make an effort not to rut out the trail or damage the areas around the trail.

The Cranbrook trail building group is completely volunteer driven and we would like to focus their efforts on maintenance and expansion of the multiuser trails in the community forest instead of repair of trails damaged in early spring conditions.

Your patience now ensures that everyone can enjoy the trails this season.

The Cranbrook Community Forest Society & the Wildhorse Cycling Club