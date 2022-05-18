PHOTOS: Urban wildlife in Cranbrook

A bald eagle is pictured taking off from its perch near Cranbrook. Photo submitted by Rebecca Peglar.

Each week, Townsman readers and avid photographers send in their wildlife photos to be featured in the print edition of our Tuesday paper. This week features a bevy of birds and one skunk.

Send in your submissions by going to cranbrooktownsman.com, clicking on the menu on the left corner, clicking on submit news tip and filling out the form.

A bald eagle is pictured taking off from its perch near Cranbrook. Photo submitted by Rebecca Peglar.

A pair of long-billed dowitchers in the shallows at Pyatt Lake. Photo submitted by Stewart Wilson.

A female western bluebird on eggs. Photo submitted by Stewart Wilson.

A surprise to find this white-breasted nuthatch in a bird box which typically houses bluebirds or tree swallows. Photo submitted by Stewart Wilson.

One of a pair of blue jays calling as they hopped from branch to branch in a yard off 15 St. S. Photo submitted by Stewart Wilson.

A northern flicker in its nest off 12 Ave. S. Photo submitted by Stewart Wilson.