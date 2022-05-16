PHOTOS: MBSS ‘Trashion Fashion’ show returns to Tamarack Centre

Mount Baker Secondary School held their trash fashion show at the Tamarack Centre on Saturday, May 14th at 2p.m. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)Mount Baker Secondary School held their trash fashion show at the Tamarack Centre on Saturday, May 14th at 2p.m. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Grade 11 and 12 students in the art program at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook put on a fashion show on Saturday, May 14 at the Tamarack Mall.

The event dubbed ‘Trashion Fashion’ sees students create costumes and outfits made of trash, recycling and thrifted materials.

A crowd of at least 100 people came to cheer on their family and friends from the sidelines.

