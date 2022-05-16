PHOTOS: MBSS ‘Trashion Fashion’ show returns to Tamarack Centre

Grade 11 and 12 students in the art program at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook put on a fashion show on Saturday, May 14 at the Tamarack Mall.
The event dubbed ‘Trashion Fashion’ sees students create costumes and outfits made of trash, recycling and thrifted materials.
A crowd of at least 100 people came to cheer on their family and friends from the sidelines.
We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.