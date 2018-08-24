PHOTOS: Diversity on display at multicultural festival

The Cranbrook Multicultural Festival celebrated it’s fifth annual event at Rotary Park over the weekend, which featured many different nationalities and cultures from around the world.

Organized by the Cranbrook Multicultural Festival Society, the event had 16 cultures represented through live performances, cuisine and cultural booths.

Cultures and nations represented include China, Japan, India, The Philippines, Kenya, Dominican Republic, French Canada and many more.

Organizer Coco Seitz says the festival is organized by volunteers and has been soundly embraced by the Cranbrook community.

“Five years ago, a group of friends gathered together and we had an idea that we wanted to celebrate the diversity in our community,” said Seitz, “and from there, we formed a committee called Cranbrook Multicultural Society, and we started planning our first multicultural festival.”

 

