Overnight construction will impact water service, says city

Water service will shut down overnight on Tuesday for some Cranbrook residents living in the south end of town.

According to a City of Cranbrook news release, contractors will be replacing the pressure reducing vale on the PRV number three station located at the corner of 14 Ave. South and 17 St. South and some residential water services will be shut down to accomodate this project.

Water shutdown is scheduled to begin on Tuesday March 14 at 8 p.m. and will likely be restored by 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents living between 11 St. South, 19 St. South, 1 Ave. South and 22 Ave. South are expected to see a disruption. Kootenay Orchards School, and likely Gordon Terrace and Parkland Middle Schools will also be impacted.

Residents are strongly encouraged to have a supply of water for drinking, washing food and brushing teeth, and to fill a tub so that water is available to flush toilets.

A construction crew will begin placing flags and detour signs near the PRV station on Tuesday, as equipment and work materials are unloaded. This will be followed by a traffic closure between 13 St. South and 14 St. South on Tuesday night.

Once water service is restored, residents living in the affected area may notice discoloured water. The city advices homeowners to run cold tap water until the water is clear.

