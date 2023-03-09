City of Cranbrook has announced that water supply will be shut off for residents at the south end of town on March 14 and 15. Trevor Crawley photo

City of Cranbrook has announced that water supply will be shut off for residents at the south end of town on March 14 and 15. Trevor Crawley photo

Overnight construction will impact water service, says city

Residents living in Cranbrook’s south end will be impacted by a water shutoff on Tuesday (March 14) night

Water service will shut down overnight on Tuesday for some Cranbrook residents living in the south end of town.

According to a City of Cranbrook news release, contractors will be replacing the pressure reducing vale on the PRV number three station located at the corner of 14 Ave. South and 17 St. South and some residential water services will be shut down to accomodate this project.

Water shutdown is scheduled to begin on Tuesday March 14 at 8 p.m. and will likely be restored by 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Residents living between 11 St. South, 19 St. South, 1 Ave. South and 22 Ave. South are expected to see a disruption. Kootenay Orchards School, and likely Gordon Terrace and Parkland Middle Schools will also be impacted.

Residents are strongly encouraged to have a supply of water for drinking, washing food and brushing teeth, and to fill a tub so that water is available to flush toilets.

A construction crew will begin placing flags and detour signs near the PRV station on Tuesday, as equipment and work materials are unloaded. This will be followed by a traffic closure between 13 St. South and 14 St. South on Tuesday night.

Once water service is restored, residents living in the affected area may notice discoloured water. The city advices homeowners to run cold tap water until the water is clear.

Construction

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I fell in love with it’: Salmon Arm woman always wanted to be a firefighter

Just Posted

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Officials push for inclusion of radiation therapy in EKRH oncology redevelopment plans

City of Cranbrook has announced that water supply will be shut off for residents at the south end of town on March 14 and 15. Trevor Crawley photo
Overnight construction will impact water service, says city

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a garage fire Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.
No injuries reported after firefighters extinguish garage fire

Jared Teneese, operations coordinator for Cranbrook History Centre and Ktunaxa First Nation member, stands in front of the exhibit's display of youth poetry and art. (Photo by Gillian Francis/Black Press Media)
Cranbrook History Centre’s new exhibit offers perspectives on indigenous history

Pop-up banner image