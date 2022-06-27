Open Garden Day returns to Cranbrook

Pictured is one section of the large garden at the home of Doris and Paul Lawson. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Pictured is one section of the large garden at the home of Doris and Paul Lawson. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Pictured is one of several gardens at the home of Joanne and Steve Weatherall. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Pictured is an impressive rhubarb plant in one of several gardens at the home of Joanne and Steve Weatherall. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Pictured is one section of the garden at the home of Roxanne and Ian Ferrier. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Pictured is one section of the garden at the home of Roxanne and Ian Ferrier. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Pictured is one of several gardens at the home of Stacey and Steve Schartner (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Prickly Pear is featured in one of the gardens at the home of Stacey and Steve Schartner (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Journey is pictured in the garden that her and her mom, Tanis, have created out of many trinkets. Journey will have a lemonade stand and rock painting stand during the garden tour. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Journey and her mom Tanis have a unique garden, filled with small scenes like this one pictured. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The Cranbrook Garden Club is excited to announce the return of the open garden day, this year marking the 24th annual tour.

Several beautiful gardens throughout the city are set to be shown off on Sunday, July 10.

Organizer Frankie Reekie says that each year hundreds of gardeners and garden lovers enjoy self-guided tours of beautifully diverse gardens discovering both blooms and edibles.

“This year’s event offers the opportunity for you to explore seven private gardens featuring the creativity of local artisans and encourages you to drop into the garden club’s plant sale,” Reekie said.

Artisans will be set up at each garden selling their wares, and at one location in Gold Creek there will be a bake sale featuring huckleberry tarts and pirogies with proceeds going towards the Shelter for Ukrainian Society. On 6th Ave S, there will be a lemonade stand and a rock painting station.

Tickets for the garden tour are $10 and are available at Top Crop Garden, Farm & Pet or at Huckleberry Books (cash only). Garden tours take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Maps of the garden locations will be provided with the purchase of a ticket.

The plant sale takes placed on the same day, same time, at 224 14th Ave N.

Proceeds from the event go towards beautification projects in the city with the Cranbrook Garden Club.



