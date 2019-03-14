Byron Olson: 1935-2019

Olson will be remembered for architectural, theatrical legacy

People from Cranbrook, Kimberley and beyond will gather Sunday, March 24, for the celebration of life of a great local resident.

Byron Olson — architect, artist, dramatist and director and mountaineer — passed away late last month, leaving an architectural and theatrical legacy that reflects his own unique and remarkable personality.

Born in Camrose, Alberta, in 1935, Olson attended the UBC School of Architecture (where he became friends with the late artist ManWoman) — later working in Vancouver and establishing his own architectural firm. While living in the Lower Mainland, he became an accomplished mountaineer, skier and rock climber, and as an architect gave voice to his whimsical nature as well, building cabins in surprising places.

He was struck with early onset Parkinson’s while in his 40s, but his physical strength and strength of character never let that hinder his love of wilderness, art, people and life, which he brought with him to the Kootenays.

As an architect, his influence and legacy is visible in the public and private buildings he left behind in Cranbrook and Kimberley and other communities in the East Kootenay and Lower Mainland — including the Kimberley and Sparwood Public Libraries, Trickle Creek Golf Clubhouse, and the Cranbrook Alliance Church.

He was also a playwright and prominent director of plays in both the Cranbrook and Kimberley theatre communities. Great works like “Seven Stories,” “Playboy of the Western World,” Oleanna,” and his own plays like “Hearing Lies” and “The Future Isn’t What It Used to Be.”

Those who knew him and worked with him remember him as a remarkable individual with a brilliant, uncommon mind.

Tanya Laing Gahr worked with him in many plays over the years, including David Mamet’s “Oleanna,” for which Olson won the Best Director Award at the Theatre BC MainStage Festival in 2004. She remembered him as an “incredibly gentle, intelligent and humorous director.

“He approached directing the same way he approached architecture—with a determination to create something singular, unusual, challenging and inspiring,” Laing Gahr said. “And, if possible, a little bit twisted. He liked altered perspectives and that showed up in his work.”

Laing Gahr, like others, remembers his kindness and sense of humor, but also his determination. “His Parkinson’s was a challenge, but never it was never a roadblock.”

The celebration of life for Byron Olson will be held Sunday, March 24, at 2 pm, at Centre 64 in Kimberley.

Previous story
Radio host Andreas Pittinger’s tropical persona hid depression and alcoholism

Just Posted

In like a lion, but the lamb is coming

Readers take note — spring is just around the corner! At the… Continue reading

Olson will be remembered for architectural, theatrical legacy

People from Cranbrook, Kimberley and beyond will gather Sunday, March 24, for… Continue reading

College teams up for research project on avalanche safety

Students work with heli-skiing business to develop best practices for self-rescuing from tree wells

Elko firefighter recognized for volunteerism

Dale Hark to receive volunteer of the year award at Legislature ceremony in April

Cranbrook Hornets are East Kootenay League Bantam “A” Champions

The Hornets will now turn their attention on to the BC Hockey League Bantam Tier 3 Provincials

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Letters to the Editor

Twenty Years of the Kootenay Ice As I reflect on the past… Continue reading

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Angela Rehhorn remembered for her enthusiasm, dedication and sense of adventure

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

Region’s trails get $484K boost from Columbia Basin Trust

29 projects in total will receive funding

B.C. company gets $600,000 to build safe sailing app

The app will alert emergency contacts if boaters don’t arrive

B.C.’s adventurous eaters develop taste for kangaroo meat

Butcher and chef Colin Walker says culinary experiment well received

New B.C. pilot to probe how blood tests might improve cancer treatment

According to the BC Cancer agency, ctDNA could determine the right course of drugs, response

Columbia Basin Trust hosting transboundary conference on Columbia River

Discuss the future of the Columbia River at the conference in Kimberley.

Most Read