Pictured is Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary President Melanie Dodgson, First Vice President Odette Rouse and Membership Director Anne Little. Photo courtesy Kate Fox

Odette Rouse’s 40 years with Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary

Mary Naso marks 50 years with CHCA, Dianne Greaves has 40 years of active service

Odette Rouse was presented with a beautiful bouquet of Roses at the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary Christmas Lunch and General Meeting held at the Heritage Inn November 29.

Odette received this bouquet and certificate to commemorate her 40 years of active service with our organization.

During those 40 years, she has served as President, First and Second Vice President, Senior Convenor, and Building Committee Chair. Odette has been instrumental in the success of this Charitable Organization which has raised Millions of Dollars for our East Kootenay Regional Hospital since its inception over 100 years ago.

The CHCA Board of Directors would also like to thank and recognize Mary Naso for her 50 years of active service and Dianne Greaves for her 40 years of active service. Unfortunately, both of those ladies were unable to attend.

