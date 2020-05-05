Local multimedia professionals banded together to create a video project of a recent procession of vehicles throughout Cranbrook to honour the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting.

Video, procession honours Nova Scotia victims

With social distancing directives due to COVID-19 preventing large gatherings, a silent vehicle procession throughout Cranbrook mourned and honoured the 22 victims of a mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

The procession of 120 vehicles was organized as a way to stand in solidarity with the victims and show support for those who are grieving, but unable to gather publicly due to COVID-19.

Held on Friday, April 24, it was documented by a group of local photographers and videographers who documented the sombre event in order to edit a video and share with the community.

Jordan Neuring was contacted by the organizer of the procession a day or two beforehand, and was immediately on board, teaming up with Max and Ryder Webster and Gordon Sheridan to pool technical expertise and camera equipment.

From drone footage to strategically placed GoPro cameras, the four captured images at different areas of the procession route, including the RCMP detachment, Cranbrook Fire Hall and the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Neuring then spent the weekend editing everything together and posting a video online to social media channels.

He said the three wanted to do something to help the community mourn those who were killed in the Nova Scotia shooting, given that public gatherings aren’t currently permitted due to the pandemic.

Neuring said he is proud the way Cranbrook has come together in times of crisis in the past, such as providing support to people affected by the wildfire in Fort McMurray four years ago.


