Normand Thibault wins Yamaha side-by-side in Hospice Society raffle

(Left to right) Dorothy Nadain of the Cranbrook Hospice Society, Valerie Langlois, Normand Thibault and Jay Yates of Peak Performance. Mr. Thibault is visibly ecstatic after winning this Yamaha Wolverine X2 side-by-side and trailer, valued at $22,000. The Cranbrook Hospice Society sold 2,500 raffle tickets at $20 each, similar to their Harley Davidson drive they do at Christmas. They sold out very quickly, a full ten days before the draw on Monday, July 1. The money raised goes towards training the Hospice Society’s volunteers, two of whom will be sent down to Colorado for training. Paul Rodgers photo.

