Todd Weselake of Area A is a co-founder and pilot with Angel Flight East Kootenay, which provides free emergent flights to and from much-needed medical care for East Kootenay residents, was a winner in 2022.

Todd Weselake of Area A is a co-founder and pilot with Angel Flight East Kootenay, which provides free emergent flights to and from much-needed medical care for East Kootenay residents, was a winner in 2022.

Nominations for RDEK Volunteer of the Year now open

Do you know someone living in the rural areas of the East Kootenay who is an outstanding volunteer?

If so you might want to nominate them for the RDEK 2023 Volunteer of the Year award.

Nominations are now open and forms can be downloaded at engage.rdek.bc.ca/volunteer or you can pick them up at the Cranbrook office or the office in Columbia Valley.

“This is an important recognition program for us,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay “At a time when volunteering is seeing lower turnout numbers, it’s imperative to say to those that continually show up, that we see them, and we appreciate them.

”It’s often those who ask for no recognition the deserve it theist, so celebrating those chosen is such a privilege every year.”

The deadline for nominations is February 1, 2023.

READ: RDEK announces 2022 volunteers of the year


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

Just Posted

Changes have been made to open up more recyclable material at Recycle BC depots in RDEK transfer stations.
New changes made to expand recycling options at RDEK transfer stations

Abbotsford’s Nathan Lieuwen leans against a railing at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook, home to his BCHL Bucks. (Brad McLeod Photo)
Abbotsford product enjoys life as owner of BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks

The 2018 Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games office officially opened Wednesday, June 7, at 110A Slater Road in Cranbrook. The games run Sept. 11-15 in Cranbrook and Kimberley. More to come. Pictured left to right: Committee Co-president Jaret Thompson, MLA Tom Shypitka and co-president Sandy Zeznik at the opening ceremonies. Paul Rodgers photo.
Zeznik named Cranbrook’s Citizen of the Year

t
More local childcare providers join $10-a-day daycare program