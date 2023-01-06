Nominations for RDEK Volunteer of the Year now open

Todd Weselake of Area A is a co-founder and pilot with Angel Flight East Kootenay, which provides free emergent flights to and from much-needed medical care for East Kootenay residents, was a winner in 2022.

Do you know someone living in the rural areas of the East Kootenay who is an outstanding volunteer?

If so you might want to nominate them for the RDEK 2023 Volunteer of the Year award.

Nominations are now open and forms can be downloaded at engage.rdek.bc.ca/volunteer or you can pick them up at the Cranbrook office or the office in Columbia Valley.

“This is an important recognition program for us,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay “At a time when volunteering is seeing lower turnout numbers, it’s imperative to say to those that continually show up, that we see them, and we appreciate them.

”It’s often those who ask for no recognition the deserve it theist, so celebrating those chosen is such a privilege every year.”

The deadline for nominations is February 1, 2023.

READ: RDEK announces 2022 volunteers of the year



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter