News and Notes from the Cranbrook Public Library

Barry Strauss looks at the four centuries of the Roman Empire through ten of its leaders in his latest book ‘Ten Caesars.’

Hugo invites a tribe of sasquatches to take refuge in his cave in Ellen Potter’s ‘The Squatchicorns.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration begins this Saturday, June 22, and is ongoing all summer. Join us o from 11 am to 1 pm for snacks, drinks, and a door prize. For more information please contact the Library.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the stunning LaBelleFairy handcrafted corsets by Jenny Frank. Also on display is a selection of gorgeous bead and rockwork by Janice Templeton.

Adult Newly Acquired:

250 Japanese Knitting Stitches –Hitomi Shida (746.432041)

The Taste of Portugal – Edite Vieria (641.59469)

Ave Maria – Pope Francis (242.74)

This Life – Martin Hagglund (110)

Where We Go From Here – Bernie Sanders (973.933)

The Art of Invisibility – Kevin D. Mitnick (005.8)

GAYBC’s: A Queer Alphabet – Rae Congdon (306.76)

Ten Caesars – Barry Strauss (937.060922)

A Modern Guide to Knifemaking – Laura Zerra (621.932)

How to Hold a Grudge – Sophie Hannah (155.92)

The Real Wallis Simpson – Anna Pasternak (bio)

The Collector’s Apprentice – B.A. Shapiro (fic)

The Man He Never Was – James L. Rubart (fic)

The DNA of You and ME – Andrea

Till The Boys Come Home – Cynthia Harrod-Eagles (fic)

What the Wind Knows – Amy Harmon (fic)

The Rules of Law – John Lescroart (fic)

Oksana Behave – Maria Kuzetsova (fic)

Stone Bridges – Carla Neggers (fic)

The Darkness – Ragnar Jonasson (mys)

Thin Air – Richard Morgan (sci fic)

If Beal Street Could Talk (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Four Hands (DVD)

Outback Journey through Northwest Australia (DVD)

Support the Girls (DVD0

Blackkklansmen (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Raazi (DVD)

A Place to Call Home: Season 6 (DVD)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Wires & Nerves: Volumes 1 & 2 – Marissa Meyer (ya fic)

Rosemarked – Livia Blackburne (ya fic)

Thick as Thieves – Megan Whalen Turner (ya fic)

The Last of August – Brittany Cavallaro (ya fic)

Stephen Biesty’s Incredible Cross-Sections (j 620)

The Squatchicorns – Ellen Potter (j fic)