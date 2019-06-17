News and Notes from the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Barry Strauss looks at the four centuries of the Roman Empire through ten of its leaders in his latest book ‘Ten Caesars.’

Hugo invites a tribe of sasquatches to take refuge in his cave in Ellen Potter’s ‘The Squatchicorns.’

StoryTime and Baby LapTime are both on hiatus until September.

The Summer Reading Club is here! Registration begins this Saturday, June 22, and is ongoing all summer. Join us o from 11 am to 1 pm for snacks, drinks, and a door prize. For more information please contact the Library.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the stunning LaBelleFairy handcrafted corsets by Jenny Frank. Also on display is a selection of gorgeous bead and rockwork by Janice Templeton.

Adult Newly Acquired:

250 Japanese Knitting Stitches –Hitomi Shida (746.432041)

The Taste of Portugal – Edite Vieria (641.59469)

Ave Maria – Pope Francis (242.74)

This Life – Martin Hagglund (110)

Where We Go From Here – Bernie Sanders (973.933)

The Art of Invisibility – Kevin D. Mitnick (005.8)

GAYBC’s: A Queer Alphabet – Rae Congdon (306.76)

Ten Caesars – Barry Strauss (937.060922)

A Modern Guide to Knifemaking – Laura Zerra (621.932)

How to Hold a Grudge – Sophie Hannah (155.92)

The Real Wallis Simpson – Anna Pasternak (bio)

The Collector’s Apprentice – B.A. Shapiro (fic)

The Man He Never Was – James L. Rubart (fic)

The DNA of You and ME – Andrea

Till The Boys Come Home – Cynthia Harrod-Eagles (fic)

What the Wind Knows – Amy Harmon (fic)

The Rules of Law – John Lescroart (fic)

Oksana Behave – Maria Kuzetsova (fic)

Stone Bridges – Carla Neggers (fic)

The Darkness – Ragnar Jonasson (mys)

Thin Air – Richard Morgan (sci fic)

If Beal Street Could Talk (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Four Hands (DVD)

Outback Journey through Northwest Australia (DVD)

Support the Girls (DVD0

Blackkklansmen (Blu-ray) (DVD)

Raazi (DVD)

A Place to Call Home: Season 6 (DVD)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Wires & Nerves: Volumes 1 & 2 – Marissa Meyer (ya fic)

Rosemarked – Livia Blackburne (ya fic)

Thick as Thieves – Megan Whalen Turner (ya fic)

The Last of August – Brittany Cavallaro (ya fic)

Stephen Biesty’s Incredible Cross-Sections (j 620)

The Squatchicorns – Ellen Potter (j fic)

Previous story
Images of the Sam Steele Parade 2019

Just Posted

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150, 15lb fish in the past several months.

Images of the Sam Steele Parade 2019

Massive crowds of citizenry coalesced all along the downtown route of the… Continue reading

Update: Saturday night fire on Stemwinder Drive in Kimberley

In the early hours of Sunday, June 15, a fire broke out… Continue reading

KEYSA offers to support potential BMX track reconstruction

A local youth soccer organization hoping to construct an indoor facility at… Continue reading

Cranbrook names 2019-20 Youth Ambassadors

Sheila Martine (Princess) and Faith McWhirter (Sweetheart) chosen at Friday night pageant

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

News and Notes from the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Barry Strauss looks at the four centuries of the Roman… Continue reading

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Most Read