Newly renovated Casino of the Rockies officially re-opens

A new revitalized Casino of the Rockies at St. Eugene Resort was re-opened Friday, July 19.

After months of extensive renovations, St. Eugene hosted a ceremony and re-opening of a space “in harmony with Mother Earth and our indigenous culture.”

“Six months ago we introduced our renovation plans to refresh the Casino of the Rockies,” said St. Eugene CEO Barry Zwueste at the event Friday afternoon in the lobby outside Casino of the Rockies.

“Casino of the Rockies renovation has brought to life a renewed look and feel that speaks to the culture of the Ktunaxa and Shuswap Indian Band as it captures the essence of Mother Earth in all her natural majesty.

“St. Eugene is committed to being a focal point in the East Kootenay, and is redefining its position in the marketplace through the recent developments we have added and are adding. The the [KOA] RV park, the revitalized casino will continue to generate new consumer traffic for St. Eugene and the area, benefitting many local businesses.”

The new look includes a revamped gaming floor with design elements inspired by nature, with the space brightened significantly with ambient lighting to reflect day and nighttime skies.

A new full-service restaurant concept was introduced to the casino for more nightlife options and live entertainment. The new lobby area will house the guest services desk and a grab-and-go counter for those seeking a quick snack or coffee.

Corrie Walkley, Chair of the St. Eugene Resort Holding Company, Ltd, spoke on behalf of the St. Eugene ownership – which includes the Ktunaxa member bands ?aqám, Akisqnuk, Lower Kootenay Band, Tobacco Plains Band and the Shuswap Indian Band. — and how happy the ownership was with how the project turned out.

“The Casino is a large part of the St. Eugene experience, and St. Eugene is a large part of the business plans of the five-owner community,” Walkley said.

“We’ re very excited about the changes inside the casino,” said Sophie Pierre. “Like everything else in life, change is good, and we hope you will all be happy with it.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to build up this destination resort, because it brings so much prosperity to the whole region.”

Pierre, Walkley and Samantha Sutherland then cut the ribbon officially re-opening the Casino, and patrons and guests in attendance flowed in to check it out.

