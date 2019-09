Cranbrook Rotary Club volunteers spent two days last week installing a state-of-the-art zip line at Rotary Park to complement the existing playground equipment. The exciting new zipline should be good to go for public use this weekend. The project was funded and constructed by Cranbrook Rotary, Western Financial Group and the City of Cranbrook.

The next Rotary project at Idlewild will be the Ridge Trail, which will provide access for a diverse range of users.

Photo courtesy Cranbrook Rotary