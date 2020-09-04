New water feature enhances Sunrise Rotary’s Train Restoration project

Phase 2 of the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club’s “CPR Train Restoration Project” is now complete with the installation of the fountain. The final phase will include paving the path for wheelchair accessibility, the addition of shrubs and trees, and signage. Sunrise Rotary would like to thank the City Public Works Department for the fountain installation. Club members added the catch basin rocks.



