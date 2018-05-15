New ‘Peace Grove’ planted

After a long four years of planning by Cranbrook Celebration for Peace Society and City of Cranbrook Leisure Services, the long awaited Rocky Mountain Peace Grove is planted.

After four years of planning by Cranbrook Celebration for Peace Society and City of Cranbrook Leisure Services, the long awaited Rocky Mountain Peace Grove is planted.

After a long four years of planning by committee members of Cranbrook Celebration for Peace Society and members of City of Cranbrook Leisure Services, the long awaited Rocky Mountain Peace Grove of 13 Crimson Red/Pink Maples are here; and with thanks to City crews, are planted in the open field area of Kinsmen Spray Park.

The stunning maple trees were purchased from Andrew Stolz, owner of Arrow Mountain Tree Nursery, Creston, B.C.

Assisting in making this all possible was the kindness and huge generosity of Dacota Trucking and Frank Cross of Cranbrook. On behalf of all involved with this project, we extend the most sincere “THANK YOU” to Frank and Dacota Trucking, a stellar company that takes great pride in lending a huge helping hand to assist local organizations like our Society working along side City of Cranbrook to beautify areas for all to enjoy for many, many years to come.

Rocky Mountain Peace Grove is designed in two circles, large outer circle of 10 maple trees and smaller inner circle of 3 maple trees. As you might have guessed the 13 maple trees depict the 10 provinces and 3 territories of Canada.

The Peace Grove is dedicated to “the children for their contribution to peace” – plaques will be placed on each tree with the children’s names chosen from various years. (Our Society sponsors art for children in Rotary Park in July and August – recipients are chosen from their art work).

Our Society will continue to collaborate with Leisure Services to have appropriate signage and picnic tables in Rocky Mountain Peace Grove.

Our sincerest wish is for everyone to enjoy this beautiful ‘spot’ in our City. Rocky Mountain Peace Grove and Idlewild Peace Park are both strategically located for individuals to enjoy some quiet time and breathe in the spectacular surrounding mountain views.

Mark your calendars now for Sept. 16, 1pm Rotary Park for this year’s Celebration for Peace extravaganza!!

Submitted