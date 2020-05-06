Jessica Kazemi is taking the helm at the Cranbrook Farmers Market

New manager takes helm at market

Jessica Kazemi is taking over from Livia Lara as the Manager of the Cranbrook Farmers Market

A new manager will be taking the helm of the Cranbrook Farmers Market.

And the market itself is set to return to its outdoor venue on May 30, to launch its 12th season in Cranbrook.

Livia Lara, who has been the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market manager for the past four years, is leaving the position, which will be taken over by Jessica Kazemi.

It’s been a fantastic and enriching experience,” Lara wrote in a press release this week. “ I’ll be forever grateful for all the support and friendship over the past four years. But now it’s time for a change.”

Kazemi is described as passionate about the connection between food and community.

“Jessica brings experience in many facets of food security, ranging from operating a local organic food delivery business to running a weekly community supper program. She is a lifelong supporter of farmers markets, and as a maker and small mall business owner she is appreciative of the hardworking farmers, small businesses and makers in our community.

“Keeping in the spirit of the last eleven years of the Cranbrook Farmers Market, she is excited to continue to add new and diverse vendors, as well as showcase our amazing Kootenay culture and community.”

Lara and Kazemi, along with other Farmers Market organizers, will be working together throughout the month of May, planning modified markets in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Two spring outdoor markets are planned, for May 30 and June 13. The summer market season will kick on June 27.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It happened this week in 1913

Just Posted

New manager takes helm at market

Jessica Kazemi is taking over from Livia Lara as the Manager of the Cranbrook Farmers Market

It happened this week in 1913

May 3 - 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

It’s tick season in Cranbrook, Kimberley

WildSafeBC offers tips for identifying and avoiding ticks during the spring and summer months

Area’s golf courses iron out opening details

Golf courses around the region are either open now, or have plans… Continue reading

Fire department adapting operations to COVID-19 reality

The onset of the global COVID-19 has underscored the importance of various… Continue reading

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to announce slow reopening of economy in pandemic

Many measures are expected to stay in place to stop COVID-19 spread

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

Most Read