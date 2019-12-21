New equipment arrives at East Kootenay Regional Hospital

Left: CHCA President Melanie Dodgson. In front: Laura Burslem Profession Practice Lead, M.I. , and right: Lynn Maffioli, CHCA Treasurer. Photo courtesy Kate Fox

Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary President, Melanie Dodgson is happy to announce that an additional ECHO machine has just been delivered to the Medical Imaging Department which will be used to perform Echocardiograms.

The ECHO machine is a very necessary diagnostic tool for imaging patients within our Hospital said Laura Burslem, Professional Practice Lead, Medical Imaging Dept.

The ECHO machine will be operational early in the new year supporting the health of our patients who are currently waiting on a lengthy waiting list.

The CHCA have raised $173,000 to purchase this necessary piece of equipment together with a Phaco Emulsifier for Eye Surgery for $70,000.

It is on order, and is expected to be delivered in the near future.

Thank you to all our donors and customers at our Hospital Thrift Store and our Gift Shop at the Hospital, our Fashion Show supporters and the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign for your tremendous support.

Without YOU we would not be able to do this.